All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 5207 Grandview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5207 Grandview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5207 Grandview Lane

5207 Grandview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5207 Grandview Lane, Edina, MN 55436
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is your opportunity to live in a beautifully maintained, spacious, immaculate home in Edina. Over 2600 square feet of living space. Well maintained with numerous upgrades. The property features 3 beds, 1 full, 1 3/4 and 1 half bath, granite counter tops, ceramic tiled floors, beautiful carpet, and gorgeous yard. Excellent location; close to shopping, major highways, and public transportation. Available December 1. $55 application fee per adult; one time administrative fee of $150.00 on approved application and $7 monthly management fee. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/bfb94780bd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Grandview Lane have any available units?
5207 Grandview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
Is 5207 Grandview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Grandview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Grandview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane offer parking?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane have a pool?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Grandview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Grandview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities