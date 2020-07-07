5207 Grandview Lane

Amenities

This is your opportunity to live in a beautifully maintained, spacious, immaculate home in Edina. Over 2600 square feet of living space. Well maintained with numerous upgrades. The property features 3 beds, 1 full, 1 3/4 and 1 half bath, granite counter tops, ceramic tiled floors, beautiful carpet, and gorgeous yard. Excellent location; close to shopping, major highways, and public transportation. Available December 1. $55 application fee per adult; one time administrative fee of $150.00 on approved application and $7 monthly management fee. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/bfb94780bd