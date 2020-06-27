All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 4605 Wooddale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4605 Wooddale Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:19 PM

4605 Wooddale Avenue

4605 Wooddale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4605 Wooddale Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Country Club

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
yoga
This home has the perfect location-- close to 50th and France, close to highway access, but perfectly nestled in the Country Club Neighborhood with great walking, parks, and outdoor space to enjoy! This home has a great lay out and wonderful space for entertaining. 3,800 square feet with all the bedrooms upstairs gives plenty of room for your family, guests, or personal space for an office, yoga studio, or whatever you create! The 2 car garage gives you spots for your car and storage as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have any available units?
4605 Wooddale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have?
Some of 4605 Wooddale Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Wooddale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Wooddale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Wooddale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Wooddale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Wooddale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Wooddale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities