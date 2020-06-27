4605 Wooddale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage yoga

This home has the perfect location-- close to 50th and France, close to highway access, but perfectly nestled in the Country Club Neighborhood with great walking, parks, and outdoor space to enjoy! This home has a great lay out and wonderful space for entertaining. 3,800 square feet with all the bedrooms upstairs gives plenty of room for your family, guests, or personal space for an office, yoga studio, or whatever you create! The 2 car garage gives you spots for your car and storage as well!