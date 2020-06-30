9651 Belmont Lane

Amenities

Available August 1st. Updated townhome in a convenient location with quick access to Hwy 169 and 494! Laundry and all three bedrooms on the upper level including a private master suite. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in media center, and shelving. You will love this enormous kitchen featuring tile backsplash, breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, pantry closet, stainless appliances, and more. Hardwood floors and half bath on the main level and attached two-car garage. Lawn care, snow removal, water/sewer, and trash included. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent $1750 + $7 P&R fee) (Security deposit $1750) One time $150 lease admin fee at the time of lease approval) (Lease Terms: Lease start date Aug 1st 12-month lease preferred, Lease start date September 1st 17 months preferred) (Credit Score Considered: 661+)