Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:40 PM

9651 Belmont Lane

9651 Belmont Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9651 Belmont Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available August 1st. Updated townhome in a convenient location with quick access to Hwy 169 and 494! Laundry and all three bedrooms on the upper level including a private master suite. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in media center, and shelving. You will love this enormous kitchen featuring tile backsplash, breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, pantry closet, stainless appliances, and more. Hardwood floors and half bath on the main level and attached two-car garage. Lawn care, snow removal, water/sewer, and trash included. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent $1750 + $7 P&R fee) (Security deposit $1750) One time $150 lease admin fee at the time of lease approval) (Lease Terms: Lease start date Aug 1st 12-month lease preferred, Lease start date September 1st 17 months preferred) (Credit Score Considered: 661+)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 Belmont Lane have any available units?
9651 Belmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9651 Belmont Lane have?
Some of 9651 Belmont Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 Belmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9651 Belmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 Belmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9651 Belmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9651 Belmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9651 Belmont Lane offers parking.
Does 9651 Belmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 Belmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 Belmont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9651 Belmont Lane has a pool.
Does 9651 Belmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 9651 Belmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 Belmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9651 Belmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
