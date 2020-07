Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming split level home in a quiet neighborhood just off Pioneer Trail. This home is very well taken care of featuring a gas fireplace, hardwood, oak cabinets, a large walk out deck with fenced in private back area, and 2 stall oversized garage. It also includes a private master in the lower level BR with walk in closet, jacuzzi tub, separate stand up shower, and a bar just off the family room. This one is available immediately so call anytime to set up a showing.