9550 Garrison Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath single-family home located in Eden Prairie Schools! Perfect for renters of all kinds, this home sits on a quiet street surrounded by plenty of mature trees and is close to Hwy 169, Jerry’s Grocery Store, and Eden Lake Elementary School. The main level of the home features 3 bedrooms, a Jack-and-Jill full bathroom, an open kitchen with a center island and a new range, plus a spacious living room. Directly off the informal dining room is a large screen porch and deck! The backyard features mature landscaping and a children’s play structure. The lower level is great for entertaining and boasts a huge family room with a wet bar, additional bedroom, three-quarter bath, and a big laundry/storage room. This home will not last long!!! 24-hour notice is required for all showings! Move-in date August 15th, 2019. Pets are OK upon approval. No last month’s prepaid rent!