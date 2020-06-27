All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

9550 Garrison Way

9550 Garrison Way · No Longer Available
Location

9550 Garrison Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath single-family home located in Eden Prairie Schools! Perfect for renters of all kinds, this home sits on a quiet street surrounded by plenty of mature trees and is close to Hwy 169, Jerry’s Grocery Store, and Eden Lake Elementary School. The main level of the home features 3 bedrooms, a Jack-and-Jill full bathroom, an open kitchen with a center island and a new range, plus a spacious living room. Directly off the informal dining room is a large screen porch and deck! The backyard features mature landscaping and a children’s play structure. The lower level is great for entertaining and boasts a huge family room with a wet bar, additional bedroom, three-quarter bath, and a big laundry/storage room. This home will not last long!!! 24-hour notice is required for all showings! Move-in date August 15th, 2019. Pets are OK upon approval. No last month’s prepaid rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 Garrison Way have any available units?
9550 Garrison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 Garrison Way have?
Some of 9550 Garrison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 Garrison Way currently offering any rent specials?
9550 Garrison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 Garrison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9550 Garrison Way is pet friendly.
Does 9550 Garrison Way offer parking?
Yes, 9550 Garrison Way offers parking.
Does 9550 Garrison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9550 Garrison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 Garrison Way have a pool?
No, 9550 Garrison Way does not have a pool.
Does 9550 Garrison Way have accessible units?
No, 9550 Garrison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 Garrison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9550 Garrison Way has units with dishwashers.
