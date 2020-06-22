All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

9531 Hartford Circle

9531 Hartford Circle · (612) 226-4323
Location

9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9531 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169. This property features granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, a large deck with access from both the master bedroom and dining room, a double gas fireplace, a two car attached garage with a smart garage door opener and large in-unit laundry. Owner pays trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water. Property is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. No Section 8. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bila Mash LLC at 612-226-4323 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Hartford Circle have any available units?
9531 Hartford Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Hartford Circle have?
Some of 9531 Hartford Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Hartford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Hartford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Hartford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9531 Hartford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9531 Hartford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9531 Hartford Circle offers parking.
Does 9531 Hartford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9531 Hartford Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Hartford Circle have a pool?
No, 9531 Hartford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9531 Hartford Circle have accessible units?
No, 9531 Hartford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Hartford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9531 Hartford Circle has units with dishwashers.
