9531 Hartford Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169. This property features granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, a large deck with access from both the master bedroom and dining room, a double gas fireplace, a two car attached garage with a smart garage door opener and large in-unit laundry. Owner pays trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water. Property is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. No Section 8. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bila Mash LLC at 612-226-4323 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.