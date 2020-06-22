All apartments in Eden Prairie
9021 Harrow Way
9021 Harrow Way

9021 Harrow Way · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Harrow Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Open layout and stylish finishes! Modern color scheme, hardwood floors throughout the main level, built-in shelving in the office and mudroom. Upgrades finishes throughout! Stainless steel, Granite, large center island with seating for four. Large sunroom with overarching views Four bedrooms, an oversized loft and laundry all on the upper level. Fifth bedroom in the walkout lower level. Deck complete with surround sound, and well maintained yard. Perfectly designed and appointed for your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Harrow Way have any available units?
9021 Harrow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 Harrow Way have?
Some of 9021 Harrow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Harrow Way currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Harrow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Harrow Way pet-friendly?
No, 9021 Harrow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9021 Harrow Way offer parking?
No, 9021 Harrow Way does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Harrow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Harrow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Harrow Way have a pool?
Yes, 9021 Harrow Way has a pool.
Does 9021 Harrow Way have accessible units?
No, 9021 Harrow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Harrow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Harrow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
