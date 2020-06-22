9021 Harrow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Open layout and stylish finishes! Modern color scheme, hardwood floors throughout the main level, built-in shelving in the office and mudroom. Upgrades finishes throughout! Stainless steel, Granite, large center island with seating for four. Large sunroom with overarching views Four bedrooms, an oversized loft and laundry all on the upper level. Fifth bedroom in the walkout lower level. Deck complete with surround sound, and well maintained yard. Perfectly designed and appointed for your next home!