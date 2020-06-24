All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 6505 Rowland Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
6505 Rowland Rd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:08 AM

6505 Rowland Rd

6505 Rowland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6505 Rowland Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Eden Prairie. 2 car garage. AMAZING PRIVACY!

Very pet friendly. No dog breed restrictions. Tall fenced in back yard. Across the street from Bryant Lake Park and their 10 acre dog park.

Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hopkins Public School District
International School of Minnesota within walking distance

PETS

DOGS: Dogs without a bite history are allowed. The legal limit is two dogs, but you can apply for a kennel license through the city to have up to five dogs. A 10 acre dog park is right across the street!

CHICKENS: Chicken-keeping is allowed on this property, up to four hens. No roosters. Property has the infrastructure for keeping chickens, but it can be removed upon request.

BEEKEEPING: Beekeeping is allowed on this property, up to two hives beyond the backyard fence.

CATS, ETC: Cats & other pets (reptiles, fish) are allowed.

*Vet references will be checked to make sure all pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

BONUSES

Easy access to Highways 62, 169 & 494.

A Light Rail stop is being built a mile from this home, so public transportation will be a breeze! Until construction is completed, Southwest Transit is a great option to downtown.

You’ll have immediate access to miles of paved & gravel trails through Bryant Lake Park, Shady Oak Beach, & Lone Lake Park. One of the trails goes straight to downtown Minneapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Rowland Rd have any available units?
6505 Rowland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 Rowland Rd have?
Some of 6505 Rowland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Rowland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Rowland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Rowland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 Rowland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6505 Rowland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6505 Rowland Rd offers parking.
Does 6505 Rowland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6505 Rowland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Rowland Rd have a pool?
No, 6505 Rowland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Rowland Rd have accessible units?
No, 6505 Rowland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Rowland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Rowland Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities