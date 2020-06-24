6505 Rowland Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Eden Prairie. 2 car garage. AMAZING PRIVACY!



Very pet friendly. No dog breed restrictions. Tall fenced in back yard. Across the street from Bryant Lake Park and their 10 acre dog park.



Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



SCHOOL DISTRICT



Hopkins Public School District

International School of Minnesota within walking distance



PETS



DOGS: Dogs without a bite history are allowed. The legal limit is two dogs, but you can apply for a kennel license through the city to have up to five dogs. A 10 acre dog park is right across the street!



CHICKENS: Chicken-keeping is allowed on this property, up to four hens. No roosters. Property has the infrastructure for keeping chickens, but it can be removed upon request.



BEEKEEPING: Beekeeping is allowed on this property, up to two hives beyond the backyard fence.



CATS, ETC: Cats & other pets (reptiles, fish) are allowed.



*Vet references will be checked to make sure all pets are up to date on their vaccinations.



BONUSES



Easy access to Highways 62, 169 & 494.



A Light Rail stop is being built a mile from this home, so public transportation will be a breeze! Until construction is completed, Southwest Transit is a great option to downtown.



You’ll have immediate access to miles of paved & gravel trails through Bryant Lake Park, Shady Oak Beach, & Lone Lake Park. One of the trails goes straight to downtown Minneapolis.