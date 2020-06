Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

This outstanding property is available 2/1/20! Minnetonka Schools (Scenic Heights Elementary, Minnetonka East Middle School, Minnetonka Senior High). This home is very well maintained and is ready for you to call home. Features 4 beds, 3-1/2 baths dining room, family room and living room. Oversized deck is ready for your entertaining and relaxing. Call Tom for a showing. Application fee of $55/adult. Sorry no section 8 Dogs may be negotiable.