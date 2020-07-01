All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

18267 Coneflower Lane

18267 Coneflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18267 Coneflower Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Eden Prairie Town Home, 2 Car Garage, W/D on Bedroom Level, Walk Out Patio - This home is available now and the pictures were just taken.

On the main floor of the home you will find the living area which is open to the dining and walk out patio. Through the kitchen you will find a quarter bath and garage entrance.

Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms that share one full bath. Laundry and an open loft area are also located upstairs.

Dog Ok with approved credit and rental history. $500 deposit.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5205323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have any available units?
18267 Coneflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 18267 Coneflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18267 Coneflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18267 Coneflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18267 Coneflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18267 Coneflower Lane offers parking.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18267 Coneflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have a pool?
No, 18267 Coneflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 18267 Coneflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18267 Coneflower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18267 Coneflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18267 Coneflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

