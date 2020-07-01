18267 Coneflower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Eden Prairie Town Home, 2 Car Garage, W/D on Bedroom Level, Walk Out Patio - This home is available now and the pictures were just taken.



On the main floor of the home you will find the living area which is open to the dining and walk out patio. Through the kitchen you will find a quarter bath and garage entrance.



Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms that share one full bath. Laundry and an open loft area are also located upstairs.



Dog Ok with approved credit and rental history. $500 deposit.



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5205323)