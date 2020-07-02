All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 17476 Rustic Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
17476 Rustic Hills Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

17476 Rustic Hills Drive

17476 Rustic Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17476 Rustic Hills Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Available 05/01/20 Eden Prairie Home for rent;4BR/2BA;2k SqFt;Pets OK - Property Id: 250017

Great 4 bed/2 bath split level with oversized garage, 2 beds up and 2 beds down, 1 bath up and 1 bath down, fireplace, lower level family room, walkout lower level, huge deck, fenced in back yard, fire pit, extra sheds, two story structure w/ power in backyard (used as playhouse), and a massive park across the street. Views of the park from both levels. Tennis court, basketball court, playground, and Purgatory Creek trail entrance right at the doorstep. Eden Prairie schools / Minnetonka close by as well. Close access to Highway 62, I-494, 101, Highway 5.
Please read carefully:
$2200/month; Full Background and Credit Checks will be completed ($35/each applicant); No Smoking; Pets are okay (we need to meet them); Security deposit: $1500 (no pets)/$1800 (with pets). First month rent and security deposit due up front. Available 5/1/2020. Reply to posting with your name and number first; we can communicate further after that.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250017
Property Id 250017

(RLNE5664637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have any available units?
17476 Rustic Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have?
Some of 17476 Rustic Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17476 Rustic Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17476 Rustic Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17476 Rustic Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17476 Rustic Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17476 Rustic Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities