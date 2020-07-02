17476 Rustic Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking playground garage tennis court

Available 05/01/20 Eden Prairie Home for rent;4BR/2BA;2k SqFt;Pets OK - Property Id: 250017



Great 4 bed/2 bath split level with oversized garage, 2 beds up and 2 beds down, 1 bath up and 1 bath down, fireplace, lower level family room, walkout lower level, huge deck, fenced in back yard, fire pit, extra sheds, two story structure w/ power in backyard (used as playhouse), and a massive park across the street. Views of the park from both levels. Tennis court, basketball court, playground, and Purgatory Creek trail entrance right at the doorstep. Eden Prairie schools / Minnetonka close by as well. Close access to Highway 62, I-494, 101, Highway 5.

Please read carefully:

$2200/month; Full Background and Credit Checks will be completed ($35/each applicant); No Smoking; Pets are okay (we need to meet them); Security deposit: $1500 (no pets)/$1800 (with pets). First month rent and security deposit due up front. Available 5/1/2020. Reply to posting with your name and number first; we can communicate further after that.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250017

