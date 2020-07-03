16868 Candlewood Parkway

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 3100 square foot home is beautiful. The main level includes a living room and formal dining room in addition to the kitchen with a center island, lots of cabinetry and a nearby power room. The open concept layout then flows to a space for a family table and access to the backyard deck and then a family room with a fireplace. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level in addition to a stunning master suite with vaulted ceilings and a sliding barn door to the en suite. Another large family room is on the lower level along with the 5th bedroom, another bathroom, and game room. There is also a 3 car garage and loads of storage! No pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.