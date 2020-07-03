All apartments in Eden Prairie
16868 Candlewood Parkway
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

16868 Candlewood Parkway

16868 Candlewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

16868 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 3100 square foot home is beautiful. The main level includes a living room and formal dining room in addition to the kitchen with a center island, lots of cabinetry and a nearby power room. The open concept layout then flows to a space for a family table and access to the backyard deck and then a family room with a fireplace. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level in addition to a stunning master suite with vaulted ceilings and a sliding barn door to the en suite. Another large family room is on the lower level along with the 5th bedroom, another bathroom, and game room. There is also a 3 car garage and loads of storage! No pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have any available units?
16868 Candlewood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have?
Some of 16868 Candlewood Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16868 Candlewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
16868 Candlewood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16868 Candlewood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 16868 Candlewood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 16868 Candlewood Parkway offers parking.
Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16868 Candlewood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 16868 Candlewood Parkway has a pool.
Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 16868 Candlewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 16868 Candlewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16868 Candlewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

