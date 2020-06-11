16280 Westgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully tailored 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 3,400 square ft. home awaiting you!



Comfort, space, great kitchen for entertaining. A luxurious owner's suite, Jack 'n' Jill bath for the upstairs bedrooms. Finished lower level has bed and bath for the privacy of your guests. Three car tandem garage with rear garage door for convenience. Most ideal location in Eden Prairie within easy range of all your local destinations and highways with the advantage of being on a quiet, hidden, cul-de-sac.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



