Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

15535 Junegrass Lane - 1

15535 Junegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15535 Junegrass Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous end unit townhome with custom finishes. The main floor has an open concept with soaring 2-story high ceilings in the living room featuring a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen offers a center island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a panty and sliding doors out to a nice deck with great views. The upper level two bedrooms and a guest bathroom plus a master suite with private bath featuring dual sinks and separate shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished walkout lower level has a 4th bedroom and bathroom along with a family room. Attached two car garage. Eden Prairie School District #272.

Lease Terms: $2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50lbs may be accepted based on owners approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Large end unit town home with tons of upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have any available units?
15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have?
Some of 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15535 Junegrass Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

