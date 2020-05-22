15535 Junegrass Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous end unit townhome with custom finishes. The main floor has an open concept with soaring 2-story high ceilings in the living room featuring a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen offers a center island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a panty and sliding doors out to a nice deck with great views. The upper level two bedrooms and a guest bathroom plus a master suite with private bath featuring dual sinks and separate shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished walkout lower level has a 4th bedroom and bathroom along with a family room. Attached two car garage. Eden Prairie School District #272.



Lease Terms: $2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50lbs may be accepted based on owners approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

