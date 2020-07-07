14435 Fairway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool garage internet access

This 2 Bed, 2 Bath 1275Sq ft condo offers beautiful views of Brent Creek golf course. Floor plan offers one level living. Kitchen has everything you need stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ample countertop, and cupboard space. Kitchen open to dining and living area with multiple sliding glass doors that open to the spacious rear deck. Additional Features: Wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Prime Eden Prairie location close to 494, 212 and 62. Less than 5 min from the Eden Prairie mall, restaurants and entertainment. There are several parks and trails nearby. 1 car garage. Basic Cable, high-speed internet, trash, lawn, and snow removal included. Community pool. No pets. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 600 or higher. This home is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. Rent $1,475 + $7/ monthly processing fee.