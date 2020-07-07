All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14435 Fairway Drive

14435 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14435 Fairway Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
This 2 Bed, 2 Bath 1275Sq ft condo offers beautiful views of Brent Creek golf course. Floor plan offers one level living. Kitchen has everything you need stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ample countertop, and cupboard space. Kitchen open to dining and living area with multiple sliding glass doors that open to the spacious rear deck. Additional Features: Wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Prime Eden Prairie location close to 494, 212 and 62. Less than 5 min from the Eden Prairie mall, restaurants and entertainment. There are several parks and trails nearby. 1 car garage. Basic Cable, high-speed internet, trash, lawn, and snow removal included. Community pool. No pets. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 600 or higher. This home is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. Rent $1,475 + $7/ monthly processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 Fairway Drive have any available units?
14435 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 14435 Fairway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14435 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14435 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 14435 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14435 Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 14435 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14435 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 Fairway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14435 Fairway Drive has a pool.
Does 14435 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 14435 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

