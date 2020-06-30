All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 13055 Dahlia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
13055 Dahlia Circle
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

13055 Dahlia Circle

13055 Dahlia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13055 Dahlia Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom apartment in prestigious Eden Prairie suburb with in unit washer dryer. Close to Optum and United Health Group. Walking distance to Aldi, Indian grocery store, CVS and many other stores, as well as only a few miles from restaurants, Eden Prairie Center, Costco, Target etc. Access to M5, 212 and 494. There are various short and long term lease options available. The maintenance staff is very prompt and extremely professional. I am currently leasing here and have given my 60 day notice. I am moving out early as we have bought a house and would like someone to sign a new lease during my notice period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have any available units?
13055 Dahlia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 13055 Dahlia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13055 Dahlia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13055 Dahlia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle offer parking?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13055 Dahlia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have a pool?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have accessible units?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13055 Dahlia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13055 Dahlia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities