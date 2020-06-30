13055 Dahlia Circle

Amenities

1 Bedroom apartment in prestigious Eden Prairie suburb with in unit washer dryer. Close to Optum and United Health Group. Walking distance to Aldi, Indian grocery store, CVS and many other stores, as well as only a few miles from restaurants, Eden Prairie Center, Costco, Target etc. Access to M5, 212 and 494. There are various short and long term lease options available. The maintenance staff is very prompt and extremely professional. I am currently leasing here and have given my 60 day notice. I am moving out early as we have bought a house and would like someone to sign a new lease during my notice period.