11305 Preswick Boulevard Available 09/01/20 Underground, heated garage! 2Bed+Loft*1.5 Bath*Available Sept 1 - Underground, heated private garage! Great Eden Prairie location near Eden Prairie Center. MAIN LEVEL - Large living room with gas fireplace and large picture window. Informal dining area that leads to kitchen - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances. Half bath off kitchen. UPPER LEVEL: Large loft area- perfect for office, nice size master bedroom with sitting area, and 2nd large bedroom. Full bath with separate Tub & Shower and whirlpool tub. Also on this level is laundry area. Beautiful newer laminate wood floors on main level. Private 2-car underground heated garage w/garage door opener. High demand area, walk to Eden Prairie Center. Includes trash, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets. Must See! Available September 1, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4159128)