Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11305 Preswick Boulevard

11305 Preswick Blvd · (612) 888-0801
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11305 Preswick Blvd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11305 Preswick Boulevard · Avail. Sep 1

$1,745

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11305 Preswick Boulevard Available 09/01/20 Underground, heated garage! 2Bed+Loft*1.5 Bath*Available Sept 1 - Underground, heated private garage! Great Eden Prairie location near Eden Prairie Center. MAIN LEVEL - Large living room with gas fireplace and large picture window. Informal dining area that leads to kitchen - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances. Half bath off kitchen. UPPER LEVEL: Large loft area- perfect for office, nice size master bedroom with sitting area, and 2nd large bedroom. Full bath with separate Tub & Shower and whirlpool tub. Also on this level is laundry area. Beautiful newer laminate wood floors on main level. Private 2-car underground heated garage w/garage door opener. High demand area, walk to Eden Prairie Center. Includes trash, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets. Must See! Available September 1, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have any available units?
11305 Preswick Boulevard has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have?
Some of 11305 Preswick Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 Preswick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11305 Preswick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 Preswick Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11305 Preswick Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11305 Preswick Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 Preswick Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11305 Preswick Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11305 Preswick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 Preswick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 Preswick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
