Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11276 Preswick Blvd Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Br / 2.5 Ba TH w/ Granite Counters, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Garage in Eden Prairie! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located near Eden Prairie Center off Prairie Center Dr & Rolling Hills Rd, enjoy this gorgeous home in a fabulous location with convenient shopping, dining, and biking & walking paths in the pristine outdoors.



This three bedroom town home has beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace in the open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinets, a large center island, dining area, and a walk-out balcony to enjoy grilling and the southern exposure. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private master bath with a whirlpool tub, shower, and a double vanity sink. There is also a second bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and a den/office on the upper level. The lower level has a bedroom and attached 2 car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included. Pets considered, max of 2.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE3674021)