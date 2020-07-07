All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated May 23 2019 at 12:28 PM

11276 Preswick Blvd

11276 Preswick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11276 Preswick Boulevard, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11276 Preswick Blvd Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 Br / 2.5 Ba TH w/ Granite Counters, Hdwd Flrs, 2 Car Garage in Eden Prairie! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

Located near Eden Prairie Center off Prairie Center Dr & Rolling Hills Rd, enjoy this gorgeous home in a fabulous location with convenient shopping, dining, and biking & walking paths in the pristine outdoors.

This three bedroom town home has beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace in the open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinets, a large center island, dining area, and a walk-out balcony to enjoy grilling and the southern exposure. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private master bath with a whirlpool tub, shower, and a double vanity sink. There is also a second bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and a den/office on the upper level. The lower level has a bedroom and attached 2 car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal included. Pets considered, max of 2.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE3674021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

