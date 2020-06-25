11200 Kinsley St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bbq/grill some paid utils

Wonderful 2 Bd/ 1.5 Ba Town home in Eden Prairie\'s Hartford Commons!



This home is in great condition and w/ 1375 square feet, it features an open floor plan w/ a spacious living area, dining area, kitchen and stainless steel appliances.

Has laundry in unit!

The living room has access to a nice front balcony that allows grills!

Upstairs are the two spacious bedrooms and the master has the bathroom attached! Rent includes water, trash, lawn, snow and exterior care! Available May 1st.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner = water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn and exterior care

Utilities paid by tenant = gas/electricity/any optional utility

No pets



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/f44f89702b