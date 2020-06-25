All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 11200 Kinsley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11200 Kinsley St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:29 PM

11200 Kinsley St

11200 Kinsley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11200 Kinsley Street, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f44f89702b ----
Wonderful 2 Bd/ 1.5 Ba Town home in Eden Prairie\'s Hartford Commons!

This home is in great condition and w/ 1375 square feet, it features an open floor plan w/ a spacious living area, dining area, kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
Has laundry in unit!
The living room has access to a nice front balcony that allows grills!
Upstairs are the two spacious bedrooms and the master has the bathroom attached! Rent includes water, trash, lawn, snow and exterior care! Available May 1st.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner = water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn and exterior care
Utilities paid by tenant = gas/electricity/any optional utility
No pets

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/f44f89702b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Kinsley St have any available units?
11200 Kinsley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Kinsley St have?
Some of 11200 Kinsley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Kinsley St currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Kinsley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Kinsley St pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Kinsley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 11200 Kinsley St offer parking?
No, 11200 Kinsley St does not offer parking.
Does 11200 Kinsley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11200 Kinsley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Kinsley St have a pool?
No, 11200 Kinsley St does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Kinsley St have accessible units?
No, 11200 Kinsley St does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Kinsley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Kinsley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities