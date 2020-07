Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Eden Prairie home is conveniently located near 494, Eden Prairie Center, and surrounding stores & restaurants! It features an open living room/dining/kitchen area. Bedroom floor laundry. Updated carpet and flooring! Water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent. No pets allowed at this property. Rent is $1,450 + $7 payment processing fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.