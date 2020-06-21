Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

10366 Balsam Ln Available 01/15/19 Amazing remodeled Townhome in Eden Prairie with SS apps, and Granite Counters! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This lovely townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood in Eden Prairie, close to many parks and Olympic Hills Golf Club. It is also conveniently located on a bus line, with easy access to Pioneer Trail and Hwy 169.



The grand remodel is finally complete, featuring a brand new kitchen that boasts a center island w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and handsome new cabinets! There are also hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a south west facing deck, and a patio!



Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, and a playground. No pets and no smoking please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599126)