Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
10366 Balsam Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10366 Balsam Ln

10366 Balsam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10366 Balsam Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
10366 Balsam Ln Available 01/15/19 Amazing remodeled Townhome in Eden Prairie with SS apps, and Granite Counters! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This lovely townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood in Eden Prairie, close to many parks and Olympic Hills Golf Club. It is also conveniently located on a bus line, with easy access to Pioneer Trail and Hwy 169.

The grand remodel is finally complete, featuring a brand new kitchen that boasts a center island w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and handsome new cabinets! There are also hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a south west facing deck, and a patio!

Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, and a playground. No pets and no smoking please.

Call Phil today at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@citiesrentals.com to schedule a private showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10366 Balsam Ln have any available units?
10366 Balsam Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10366 Balsam Ln have?
Some of 10366 Balsam Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10366 Balsam Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10366 Balsam Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10366 Balsam Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 10366 Balsam Ln offer parking?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10366 Balsam Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10366 Balsam Ln have a pool?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10366 Balsam Ln have accessible units?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10366 Balsam Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10366 Balsam Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
