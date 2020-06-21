10003 Liatris Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

At last, a meticulously maintained and cared for 4 bed 4 bath Eden Prairie end-unit town home! You'll discover a sunlit open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and more. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tall 42" cabinets, new gorgeous granite counters with a large center island, and pantry. Nice deck off kitchen. A spacious family room with large gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The 4th bedroom in lower level could serve as an office.