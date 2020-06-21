All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

10003 Liatris Lane

10003 Liatris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10003 Liatris Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
At last, a meticulously maintained and cared for 4 bed 4 bath Eden Prairie end-unit town home! You'll discover a sunlit open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and more. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tall 42" cabinets, new gorgeous granite counters with a large center island, and pantry. Nice deck off kitchen. A spacious family room with large gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The 4th bedroom in lower level could serve as an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10003 Liatris Lane have any available units?
10003 Liatris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10003 Liatris Lane have?
Some of 10003 Liatris Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10003 Liatris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10003 Liatris Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10003 Liatris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10003 Liatris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 10003 Liatris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10003 Liatris Lane does offer parking.
Does 10003 Liatris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10003 Liatris Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10003 Liatris Lane have a pool?
No, 10003 Liatris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10003 Liatris Lane have accessible units?
No, 10003 Liatris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10003 Liatris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10003 Liatris Lane has units with dishwashers.
