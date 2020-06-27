All apartments in Eagan
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:40 PM

4316 Nicols Road

4316 Nicols Road · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Nicols Road, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Virtual Tour Available** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This Eagan home is just minutes from 35E, shopping and more! It features 4 bedrooms on the main level with full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, and huge entry way with walk out to the deck! Downstairs has another full kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bath, large bedroom and walk out to the patio and beautiful yard. Attached garage, plenty of storage, corner lot, and Aug 1st! Pets considered with additional deposit. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, snow removal. Security deposit same as rent. App fee $55 per adult. 1 time $150 admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Nicols Road have any available units?
4316 Nicols Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4316 Nicols Road have?
Some of 4316 Nicols Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Nicols Road currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Nicols Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Nicols Road pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Nicols Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4316 Nicols Road offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Nicols Road offers parking.
Does 4316 Nicols Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Nicols Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Nicols Road have a pool?
Yes, 4316 Nicols Road has a pool.
Does 4316 Nicols Road have accessible units?
No, 4316 Nicols Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Nicols Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Nicols Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Nicols Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Nicols Road does not have units with air conditioning.
