4316 Nicols Road

**Virtual Tour Available** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This Eagan home is just minutes from 35E, shopping and more! It features 4 bedrooms on the main level with full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, and huge entry way with walk out to the deck! Downstairs has another full kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bath, large bedroom and walk out to the patio and beautiful yard. Attached garage, plenty of storage, corner lot, and Aug 1st! Pets considered with additional deposit. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, snow removal. Security deposit same as rent. App fee $55 per adult. 1 time $150 admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.