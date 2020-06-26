Amenities
4259 Meghan Ln Available 07/15/19 Charming 2Br/1.5Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Eagan! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!
Located in Eagan off Diffley near Hwy 77 & 35E and only minutes from Twin Cities Premium Outlets, MOA, and the airport, as well as scenic parks and walking trails.
This two level town home has an open layout in the living/dining room and kitchen with a charming breakfast bar. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet along with the second bedroom, the full bathroom, and a washer/dryer. Attached is a 1-car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.
To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com
(RLNE2858792)