All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4259 Meghan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4259 Meghan Ln
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4259 Meghan Ln

4259 Meghan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4259 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4259 Meghan Ln Available 07/15/19 Charming 2Br/1.5Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Eagan! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located in Eagan off Diffley near Hwy 77 & 35E and only minutes from Twin Cities Premium Outlets, MOA, and the airport, as well as scenic parks and walking trails.

This two level town home has an open layout in the living/dining room and kitchen with a charming breakfast bar. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet along with the second bedroom, the full bathroom, and a washer/dryer. Attached is a 1-car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE2858792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4259 Meghan Ln have any available units?
4259 Meghan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4259 Meghan Ln have?
Some of 4259 Meghan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4259 Meghan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4259 Meghan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4259 Meghan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4259 Meghan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4259 Meghan Ln offers parking.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4259 Meghan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln have a pool?
No, 4259 Meghan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln have accessible units?
No, 4259 Meghan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4259 Meghan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4259 Meghan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4259 Meghan Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities