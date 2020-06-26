Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4259 Meghan Ln Available 07/15/19 Charming 2Br/1.5Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Eagan! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Located in Eagan off Diffley near Hwy 77 & 35E and only minutes from Twin Cities Premium Outlets, MOA, and the airport, as well as scenic parks and walking trails.



This two level town home has an open layout in the living/dining room and kitchen with a charming breakfast bar. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet along with the second bedroom, the full bathroom, and a washer/dryer. Attached is a 1-car garage. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE2858792)