All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4154 Meadowlark Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4154 Meadowlark Way
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

4154 Meadowlark Way

4154 Meadowlark Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4154 Meadowlark Way, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very stylish and attractive end unit, in outstanding condition, featuring a gorgeous kitchen and many other tasteful and smart updates. Set upon a nicely wooded and private walkout lot, yet close to shopping, with easy Hwy access.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have any available units?
4154 Meadowlark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 4154 Meadowlark Way currently offering any rent specials?
4154 Meadowlark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 Meadowlark Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4154 Meadowlark Way is pet friendly.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way offer parking?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not offer parking.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have a pool?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not have a pool.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have accessible units?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4154 Meadowlark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4154 Meadowlark Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities