4128 Meadowlark Way

**Virtual Tour Available** Due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns, in person showings are limited. Please view the virtual tour via "view video" link or email Amanda Coleman at acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for access. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Eagan is available June 1st and is conveniently located minutes from 35E, shopping, restaurants and more! Walk in through the attached 2 car garage into the spacious long entry way and head up into a peaceful, open and bright living room featuring vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, walk out to the large deck, or enjoy a meal in the dining area. The kitchen has a great layout with a perfectly sized island for additional prep or media counter. Another few steps leads to 2 good sized bedrooms and spacious full bath. Final level showcases an awesome loft overlooking the living and dining room. The lower level holds a 3rd bedroom with views of the back yard area, a half bath which includes the washer and dryer, and cozy family room with a walk out to the back yard. Tenants responsible for water, gas and electricity. HOA covers trash, lawn and snow care. Small dogs considered with additional deposit. App fee 55 per adult, security deposit same as rent. If approved, a 1 time 150 admin fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved