Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

4048 Halite Ln.

4048 Halite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4048 Halite Lane, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful split-level home sits in the middle of a great residential neighborhood with great access to public parks, trails and TONS of great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby! The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 BRAND NEW Bathrooms, along with many other recent improvements including new flooring in the lower level, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, lightly, blinds and fresh modern paint throughout the home. This home is very spacious and great for entertaining family and friends. Other home features include a brand new washer and dryer, large walk-out patio, workshop/storage room, 2-car attached garage, central heating and cooling, ample storage space throughout the home, and pet-friendly!

This home is a MUST see. Call or text 952-807-4017 to schedule your showing today!

Fall Lease Special --- Move-in Nov. 1st, or sooner, and get a free grill and $200 off your first month's rent!
This is a smoke-free residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Halite Ln. have any available units?
4048 Halite Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4048 Halite Ln. have?
Some of 4048 Halite Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Halite Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Halite Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Halite Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Halite Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4048 Halite Ln. offers parking.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Halite Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. have a pool?
No, 4048 Halite Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4048 Halite Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 Halite Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4048 Halite Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4048 Halite Ln. has units with air conditioning.

