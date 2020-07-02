4048 Halite Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful split-level home sits in the middle of a great residential neighborhood with great access to public parks, trails and TONS of great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby! The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 BRAND NEW Bathrooms, along with many other recent improvements including new flooring in the lower level, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, lightly, blinds and fresh modern paint throughout the home. This home is very spacious and great for entertaining family and friends. Other home features include a brand new washer and dryer, large walk-out patio, workshop/storage room, 2-car attached garage, central heating and cooling, ample storage space throughout the home, and pet-friendly!



This home is a MUST see. Call or text 952-807-4017 to schedule your showing today!



Fall Lease Special --- Move-in Nov. 1st, or sooner, and get a free grill and $200 off your first month's rent!

This is a smoke-free residence.