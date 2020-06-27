Amenities

3562 Coachman Rd. Available 08/01/19 4BR/2BA Single Family House - Eagan- Available Aug 1 - Size: 2000 sq. ft, Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 2. Description: The wide open entry of this lovely home leads up to the spacious, vaulted living/dining room. Remodeled kitchen has plenty of cupboard space, granite counters, and newer appliances, window over the sink with views of the back yard. Two spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and full bath are also on this level. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, and a large walk out family room. The two car garage is totally finished with special flooring and is heated. This home is centrally located in Eagan near Yankee Doodle and 35E for an easy commute to the Twin Cities. Property Features: Vaulted Ceilings, Heated Garage, Nice size Bedrooms, Walk-in-closet, Big Fenced Yard, Deck. Pets allowed! Available Aug 1, 2019



(RLNE4159129)