Eagan, MN
3562 Coachman Rd.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3562 Coachman Rd.

3562 Coachman Road · No Longer Available
Eagan
1 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3562 Coachman Road, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3562 Coachman Rd. Available 08/01/19 4BR/2BA Single Family House - Eagan- Available Aug 1 - Size: 2000 sq. ft, Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 2. Description: The wide open entry of this lovely home leads up to the spacious, vaulted living/dining room. Remodeled kitchen has plenty of cupboard space, granite counters, and newer appliances, window over the sink with views of the back yard. Two spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and full bath are also on this level. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, and a large walk out family room. The two car garage is totally finished with special flooring and is heated. This home is centrally located in Eagan near Yankee Doodle and 35E for an easy commute to the Twin Cities. Property Features: Vaulted Ceilings, Heated Garage, Nice size Bedrooms, Walk-in-closet, Big Fenced Yard, Deck. Pets allowed! Available Aug 1, 2019

(RLNE4159129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have any available units?
3562 Coachman Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3562 Coachman Rd. have?
Some of 3562 Coachman Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Coachman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Coachman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Coachman Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3562 Coachman Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3562 Coachman Rd. offers parking.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 Coachman Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have a pool?
No, 3562 Coachman Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3562 Coachman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Coachman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3562 Coachman Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3562 Coachman Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
