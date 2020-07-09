2861 Highridge Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

Available Now!

SEE VIDEO WALK THRU. OF PROPERTY.



This home is located in a established neighborhood great location to schools, parks, TC, Eagan Mall.



Income required to be 3 plus times rent

Sorry no Supplements for rent/No Section 8 vouchers

Pet with approval

Clean back ground screening

NO Govt. subsidies

No more than 3 resident vehicles can be parked at property.



This home has been updated with high end amenities thru. out and features nice custom accents. You will enjoy beautiful wood and tile floors thru out the home, new appliances, beautiful back splash in kitchen, lighting and fireplace in family room and master bedroom! The master is fantastic with access to private deck.

The home has large windows for lots of bright light and sunshine up and down.

There are 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and

2 bedrooms, walk in closets, laundry room, 3/4 bath in the lower level.

Also walk out to the patio and large back yard.

The lower level has space for family entertainment area or other, and lots of storage space.

This home features a beautiful Huge yard, patio,deck, trees, perennials and and much more. Must see this home.



The home Includes Water and lawn care.



Pilot Knob Elementary, Friendly Hills Middle & Henry Sibley Senior High are assigned to area.



Pet Deposit is $450 per pet, minimum 2

DOGS ONLY.

$25 Per pet, pet rent.



