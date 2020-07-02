1978 Shale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 1982

Move-In ready 2 bedroom 1 bath twin home. Open concept large recently updated kitchen with maple cabinets, black appliances with hickory floors & cherry trim, Large open back yard with a fire pit. 2 car attached garage Close to parks, walking paths and in ISD #196.



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

