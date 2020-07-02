All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1978 Shale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1978 Shale Lane
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1978 Shale Lane

1978 Shale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1978 Shale Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 1982
Move-In ready 2 bedroom 1 bath twin home. Open concept large recently updated kitchen with maple cabinets, black appliances with hickory floors & cherry trim, Large open back yard with a fire pit. 2 car attached garage Close to parks, walking paths and in ISD #196.

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Move-In ready Twin Home for Rent, updated kitchen with maple cabinets, new appliances, hickory floors, cherry trim, 6-panel solid doors. Large yard, fire pit, close to parks, walking paths and ISD 196.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 Shale Lane have any available units?
1978 Shale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1978 Shale Lane have?
Some of 1978 Shale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1978 Shale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1978 Shale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 Shale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1978 Shale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1978 Shale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1978 Shale Lane offers parking.
Does 1978 Shale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1978 Shale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 Shale Lane have a pool?
No, 1978 Shale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1978 Shale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1978 Shale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 Shale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1978 Shale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1978 Shale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1978 Shale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities