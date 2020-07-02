1978 Shale Lane

Amenities
Built in 1982
Move-In ready 2 bedroom 1 bath twin home. Open concept large recently updated kitchen with maple cabinets, black appliances with hickory floors & cherry trim, Large open back yard with a fire pit. 2 car attached garage Close to parks, walking paths and in ISD #196.
LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.
