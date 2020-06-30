1940 Glenfield Court

Amenities

A new listing offered by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! A wonderful END UNIT offers abundance of sunlight, 2 car garage, patio and yard space! Main level living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and updated countertops. The upper level features a large master bedroom, good sized 2nd bedroom, and a loft area - great space for office or den! This home is available December 11th. Sorry no pets accepted and owner does not participate in section 8. RENT: $1395 DEPOSIT: $1395 Tenant responsible for gas and electric.