Eagan, MN
1940 Glenfield Court
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:45 PM

1940 Glenfield Court

1940 Glenfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Glenfield Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
A new listing offered by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! A wonderful END UNIT offers abundance of sunlight, 2 car garage, patio and yard space! Main level living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and updated countertops. The upper level features a large master bedroom, good sized 2nd bedroom, and a loft area - great space for office or den! This home is available December 11th. Sorry no pets accepted and owner does not participate in section 8. RENT: $1395 DEPOSIT: $1395 Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Glenfield Court have any available units?
1940 Glenfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1940 Glenfield Court have?
Some of 1940 Glenfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Glenfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Glenfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Glenfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Glenfield Court offers parking.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court have a pool?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Glenfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Glenfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

