1850 Sapphire Pt

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available now, this spacious townhome unit is complete and waiting for you! It has 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus loft area. Association maintains the snow removal and lawn care. This home has lots of room to roam with 1256 sq ft. Use the loft for an in-home office or a reading room! Security Deposit: $1,400. Located in School District #196 - Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan. Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!