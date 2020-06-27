All apartments in Eagan
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:55 PM

1850 Sapphire Pt

1850 Sapphire Point · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Sapphire Point, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available now, this spacious townhome unit is complete and waiting for you! It has 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus loft area. Association maintains the snow removal and lawn care. This home has lots of room to roam with 1256 sq ft. Use the loft for an in-home office or a reading room! Security Deposit: $1,400. Located in School District #196 - Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan. Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have any available units?
1850 Sapphire Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1850 Sapphire Pt have?
Some of 1850 Sapphire Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Sapphire Pt currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Sapphire Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Sapphire Pt pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Sapphire Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Sapphire Pt offers parking.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Sapphire Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have a pool?
No, 1850 Sapphire Pt does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have accessible units?
No, 1850 Sapphire Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Sapphire Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Sapphire Pt have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1850 Sapphire Pt has units with air conditioning.
