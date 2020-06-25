1649 Norwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available MAY 16th - Upgraded 3BR 2 Bath Home next to Lake Almquist! Large Deck & private Gazebo nestled in the trees overlooking lake. Some furnishings & yard equipment available! MAIN: Dining Room, Vaulted Living Room w/ Fireplace & Hardwood. Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite & SS. 2 BRs & Full Bath also on Main. LOWER: Large Family Room with Fireplace #2, plus BR #3, Full Bath #2 and Laundry Room with High Efficiency W/D. 2-Car Garage. Will consider up to 2 dogs with deposit, 80 lb max. Tenant resp for all Utilities, lawncare & snow removal. Tenant also pays $7/month for conveniences of Management Services. Lease Length: Up to 36 months. Not approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE THROUGH THE LINK! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home