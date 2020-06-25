All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1649 Norwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1649 Norwood Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 6:25 PM

1649 Norwood Drive

1649 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1649 Norwood Drive, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available MAY 16th - Upgraded 3BR 2 Bath Home next to Lake Almquist! Large Deck & private Gazebo nestled in the trees overlooking lake. Some furnishings & yard equipment available! MAIN: Dining Room, Vaulted Living Room w/ Fireplace & Hardwood. Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite & SS. 2 BRs & Full Bath also on Main. LOWER: Large Family Room with Fireplace #2, plus BR #3, Full Bath #2 and Laundry Room with High Efficiency W/D. 2-Car Garage. Will consider up to 2 dogs with deposit, 80 lb max. Tenant resp for all Utilities, lawncare & snow removal. Tenant also pays $7/month for conveniences of Management Services. Lease Length: Up to 36 months. Not approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE THROUGH THE LINK! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Norwood Drive have any available units?
1649 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1649 Norwood Drive have?
Some of 1649 Norwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Norwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Norwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Norwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1649 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1649 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Norwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Norwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Norwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities