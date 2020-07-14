All apartments in Coon Rapids
Tralee Terrace Apartments

9900 Redwood St NW · (763) 251-7834
Location

9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tralee Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around. At Tralee Terrace, our spacious one, two and three bedroom cat friendly apartments have walk-in closets, oak cabinetry, controlled entries, balconies or patios, and more! Choosing your next home doesn't have to be difficult, come home to Tralee Terrace Apartments! *Tralee Terrace participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: 100 lbs
Cats
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $40.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Tralee Terrace Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tralee Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Tralee Terrace Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tralee Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tralee Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tralee Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tralee Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tralee Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tralee Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, Tralee Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tralee Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tralee Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Tralee Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tralee Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
