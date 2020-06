Amenities

Two Bedroom Townhome - Great Coon Rapids Location! This two story townhome is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood and backs up to Bunker Lake Park. Just minutes from shopping & restruants. Attached garage, bathroom in each level, walk-in closet, washer & dryer in unit! Call for qualifications 763-245-1871.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5152789)