3794 121st Avenue Northwest

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,032 sq. ft. home in Coon Rapids, MN! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with ton of granite counter space. Spectacular master retreat and amazing secondary rooms. Additional living space. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.