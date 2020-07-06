All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

10721 Ilex Street NW

10721 Ilex Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Ilex Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6432873013 ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhome located in Coon Rapids is available for immediate move-in!!! This Property Features: -2 Spacious Bedrooms -Bonus Room in Basement Could Function as Office Space -1 Bathroom -1 Stall Garage -Neutral Paint Tones -Ample Storage -Two Patios -Walk-out Access Directly Off of Living and Dining Areas This Property is Near Parks, Trails, and Quick Access to Highways Hennepin-Anoka school district Please Call or Email VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today!! RENTALS@VSMREALESTATE.COM OR 612-353-8080 ADDITIONAL TERMS: ??????1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds 1 Stall Garage Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have any available units?
10721 Ilex Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10721 Ilex Street NW have?
Some of 10721 Ilex Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Ilex Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Ilex Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Ilex Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 Ilex Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Ilex Street NW offers parking.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10721 Ilex Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have a pool?
No, 10721 Ilex Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have accessible units?
No, 10721 Ilex Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 Ilex Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10721 Ilex Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10721 Ilex Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

