10721 Ilex Street NW

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6432873013 ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhome located in Coon Rapids is available for immediate move-in!!! This Property Features: -2 Spacious Bedrooms -Bonus Room in Basement Could Function as Office Space -1 Bathroom -1 Stall Garage -Neutral Paint Tones -Ample Storage -Two Patios -Walk-out Access Directly Off of Living and Dining Areas This Property is Near Parks, Trails, and Quick Access to Highways Hennepin-Anoka school district Please Call or Email VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today!! RENTALS@VSMREALESTATE.COM OR 612-353-8080 ADDITIONAL TERMS: ??????1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds 1 Stall Garage Washer And Dryer