All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4010 Monroe Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4010 Monroe Street Northeast
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

4010 Monroe Street Northeast

4010 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4010 Monroe Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Completely updated NE Rambler with tons of amenities! This 2060 sq. foot 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has a large open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. There are 3 bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. There is a separate rooms which hosts a kitchenette and tons of entertainment space for your guests! A/C, granite, ample cabinet space and SS appliances. Available immediately. Great NE, Downtown, Art District area! This property will go fast! Schedule your showing soon!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4010-monroe-st-ne-minneapolis-mn-55421-usa/fb9f10a0-700f-4b4d-a5a9-ec293298b6d9

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have any available units?
4010 Monroe Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have?
Some of 4010 Monroe Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Monroe Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Monroe Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Monroe Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Monroe Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4010 Monroe Street Northeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities