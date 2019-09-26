4010 Monroe Street Northeast

Amenities

Completely updated NE Rambler with tons of amenities! This 2060 sq. foot 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has a large open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. There are 3 bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. There is a separate rooms which hosts a kitchenette and tons of entertainment space for your guests! A/C, granite, ample cabinet space and SS appliances. Available immediately. Great NE, Downtown, Art District area! This property will go fast! Schedule your showing soon!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4010-monroe-st-ne-minneapolis-mn-55421-usa/fb9f10a0-700f-4b4d-a5a9-ec293298b6d9



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124002)