305 Kathy Ln NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming and spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom with upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and hardwood floors throughout! This townhouse gem showcases a scenic 1st floor walk out patio, ceiling fans, ample storage, a garage with additional storage, a full bay window with landscape views. Enjoy coffee in the kitchen dinette that comes with the unit or an evening cocktail on the walk out patio. , remote control blinds and much more!



Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.



Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow and lawncare maintenance), Professional Management Services.



Cats are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets. No dogs.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



No Smoking allowed in home.



This home does not participate in the

Section 8 Program.



