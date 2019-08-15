305 Kathy Ln NE

Amenities
Charming and spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom with upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and hardwood floors throughout! This townhouse gem showcases a scenic 1st floor walk out patio, ceiling fans, ample storage, a garage with additional storage, a full bay window with landscape views. Enjoy coffee in the kitchen dinette that comes with the unit or an evening cocktail on the walk out patio. , remote control blinds and much more!
Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.
Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow and lawncare maintenance), Professional Management Services.
Cats are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets. No dogs.
Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application
Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.
NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
No Smoking allowed in home.
This home does not participate in the
Section 8 Program.
Don't miss.
RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890