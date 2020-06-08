1733 37th Avenue North East

Amenities

Male looking for a Roommate in a 2br/1ba unit. (Single Bed/Nightstand/Dresser provided if desired - the rest of the unit is fully furnished). Close to everything you need!! Cub Foods, Chipolte, Starbucks, Caribou, Holiday/Speedway Gas Station, Sarah Janes Bakery, Hazels & more! Easy access to 35W, 36, and 694. Beautiful location on a lake. Firepit for use on cool summer nights. Coin Washer & Dryer on site. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED: CABLE, INTERNET, ELECTRICITY, HEAT, WATER and GAS! Schedule a showing today! (*Section 8 Approved* - $55 Application Fee)