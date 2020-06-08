All apartments in Columbia Heights
1733 37th Avenue North East
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1733 37th Avenue North East

1733 Northeast 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Northeast 37th Avenue, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
fire pit
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
gym
pool
internet access
Male looking for a Roommate in a 2br/1ba unit. (Single Bed/Nightstand/Dresser provided if desired - the rest of the unit is fully furnished). Close to everything you need!! Cub Foods, Chipolte, Starbucks, Caribou, Holiday/Speedway Gas Station, Sarah Janes Bakery, Hazels & more! Easy access to 35W, 36, and 694. Beautiful location on a lake. Firepit for use on cool summer nights. Coin Washer & Dryer on site. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED: CABLE, INTERNET, ELECTRICITY, HEAT, WATER and GAS! Schedule a showing today! (*Section 8 Approved* - $55 Application Fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

