Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Brickstone Estates

800 Walnut Pl · (952) 529-4775
Location

800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brickstone Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes. Each apartment features oversized closets, a washer and dryer, dishwasher and air conditioning. Residents will have access to on-site amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, library, playground, grilling area and more. You’ll find everything you want right here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $30/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $150
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking garage: $30/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brickstone Estates have any available units?
Brickstone Estates has 4 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brickstone Estates have?
Some of Brickstone Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brickstone Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Brickstone Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickstone Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Brickstone Estates is pet friendly.
Does Brickstone Estates offer parking?
Yes, Brickstone Estates offers parking.
Does Brickstone Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brickstone Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickstone Estates have a pool?
No, Brickstone Estates does not have a pool.
Does Brickstone Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Brickstone Estates has accessible units.
Does Brickstone Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brickstone Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Brickstone Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brickstone Estates has units with air conditioning.
