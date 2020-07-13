Brickstone Estates

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $30/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $150
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking garage: $30/month, open lot.