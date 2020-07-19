All apartments in Chaska
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

2914 Hilltop Dr

2914 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Hilltop Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Chaska Home, Ask about Rent to Own! - Ask about our exciting new Lease with the Option to Purchase program!

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Chaska home offers a 2 story foyer, Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, Huge Loft, Walk in closet and whirlpool tub, Main level formal dining room, Open staircase, Fireplace, Gazebo and a hot tub in the gazebo! Upgrades throughout home, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Master bath, vaulted ceilings, Tile floors, The community offers a pool and sundeck for tenants use. Home is located near Chaska Town Course with nearby access to Hwy 212 and Hwy 5, Laundry in unit, In ground sprinkler system.
Text or call Jesse with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing today 612-234-5380

(RLNE1838806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have any available units?
2914 Hilltop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 2914 Hilltop Dr have?
Some of 2914 Hilltop Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Hilltop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Hilltop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Hilltop Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Hilltop Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr offer parking?
No, 2914 Hilltop Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 Hilltop Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2914 Hilltop Dr has a pool.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have accessible units?
No, 2914 Hilltop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Hilltop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Hilltop Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2914 Hilltop Dr has units with air conditioning.
