2914 Hilltop Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Chaska Home, Ask about Rent to Own! - Ask about our exciting new Lease with the Option to Purchase program!



Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Chaska home offers a 2 story foyer, Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, Huge Loft, Walk in closet and whirlpool tub, Main level formal dining room, Open staircase, Fireplace, Gazebo and a hot tub in the gazebo! Upgrades throughout home, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Master bath, vaulted ceilings, Tile floors, The community offers a pool and sundeck for tenants use. Home is located near Chaska Town Course with nearby access to Hwy 212 and Hwy 5, Laundry in unit, In ground sprinkler system.

Text or call Jesse with Twin Cities Total Realty for a showing today 612-234-5380



(RLNE1838806)