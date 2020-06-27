All apartments in Chaska
1202 Adrian Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:43 PM

1202 Adrian Drive

1202 Adrian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Adrian Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool table
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Walkout 4 bedroom rambler next to Chaska Town Course. Gourmet kitchen, great room with vaults & custom cabinetry, main floor office, laundry, formal dining room & master suite with granite vanities, & private access to deck. Lower level Wet bar, media room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, den, billiard room in basement. Private deck & nice corner lot.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Adrian Drive have any available units?
1202 Adrian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1202 Adrian Drive have?
Some of 1202 Adrian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Adrian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Adrian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Adrian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Adrian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Adrian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Adrian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

