1202 Adrian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool table media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Walkout 4 bedroom rambler next to Chaska Town Course. Gourmet kitchen, great room with vaults & custom cabinetry, main floor office, laundry, formal dining room & master suite with granite vanities, & private access to deck. Lower level Wet bar, media room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, den, billiard room in basement. Private deck & nice corner lot.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.