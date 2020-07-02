All apartments in Chanhassen
Chanhassen, MN
971 Santa Vera Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

971 Santa Vera Drive

971 Santa Vera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

971 Santa Vera Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
This townhouse offers a spacious open and airy layout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample countertop, and cupboard space. The kitchen is open to the dining and living area with glass sliding doors that lead out to the large deck where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors. The upper level houses the two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Inviting lower level houses the laundry and an additional living area great for a home office or theater room. Updates include appliances, carpet, paint, and light fixtures. Within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just a short distance to parks, lakes and recreational trails. Less than 10 mins to downtown Excelsior. 2 car garage. Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn care, and snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $1600 Security Deposit: $1600) (One time $150 admin fee and $7/mo. P&R fee) Please schedule all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have any available units?
971 Santa Vera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 971 Santa Vera Drive have?
Some of 971 Santa Vera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Santa Vera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
971 Santa Vera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Santa Vera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 971 Santa Vera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 971 Santa Vera Drive offers parking.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Santa Vera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 971 Santa Vera Drive has a pool.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have accessible units?
No, 971 Santa Vera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Santa Vera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Santa Vera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Santa Vera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

