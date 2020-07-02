971 Santa Vera Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool media room

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage media room

This townhouse offers a spacious open and airy layout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample countertop, and cupboard space. The kitchen is open to the dining and living area with glass sliding doors that lead out to the large deck where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors. The upper level houses the two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Inviting lower level houses the laundry and an additional living area great for a home office or theater room. Updates include appliances, carpet, paint, and light fixtures. Within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just a short distance to parks, lakes and recreational trails. Less than 10 mins to downtown Excelsior. 2 car garage. Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn care, and snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $1600 Security Deposit: $1600) (One time $150 admin fee and $7/mo. P&R fee) Please schedule all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery