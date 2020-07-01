All apartments in Chanhassen
9565 Madison Drive

9565 Madison Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9565 Madison Dr, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit, east facing townhouse for rent in Chanhassen at Liberty Bluff Creek available on 5/18/20. You will love this open floor plan with wood floors thougout the main level that offers a kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and counter seating as well as a gas fireplace the separates the living and dining room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, laundry, a full bath and a 3/4 bath. The lower level has a family room and a walk-out to the garage. There is a 2-car garage and a deck. The tenant pays the gas, electric and cable. Owner pays the association dues that include the lawn care and the snow removal. Pets allowed with pet deposit. There is a $55 app fee, a 1x lease admin fee of $150 and a monthly processing fee of $7. This is an east facing property close to shopping, trails and parks! Call Susan to schedule a showing at (612) 701-9062.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9565 Madison Drive have any available units?
9565 Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 9565 Madison Drive have?
Some of 9565 Madison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9565 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9565 Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9565 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9565 Madison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9565 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9565 Madison Drive offers parking.
Does 9565 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9565 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9565 Madison Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9565 Madison Drive has a pool.
Does 9565 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 9565 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9565 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9565 Madison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9565 Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9565 Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

