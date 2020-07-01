9565 Madison Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit, east facing townhouse for rent in Chanhassen at Liberty Bluff Creek available on 5/18/20. You will love this open floor plan with wood floors thougout the main level that offers a kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and counter seating as well as a gas fireplace the separates the living and dining room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, laundry, a full bath and a 3/4 bath. The lower level has a family room and a walk-out to the garage. There is a 2-car garage and a deck. The tenant pays the gas, electric and cable. Owner pays the association dues that include the lawn care and the snow removal. Pets allowed with pet deposit. There is a $55 app fee, a 1x lease admin fee of $150 and a monthly processing fee of $7. This is an east facing property close to shopping, trails and parks! Call Susan to schedule a showing at (612) 701-9062.