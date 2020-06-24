All apartments in Chanhassen
7510 Erie Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7510 Erie Avenue

7510 Erie Avenue
Location

7510 Erie Avenue, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Lovely 4BR, 2BA home located on a quiet, tree-lined, cul-de-sac street just steps away from the beauty of Lotus Lake on a private, oversized lot, nestled among some huge oaks and evergreens. Completely renovated, this wonderful home has had no expense spared. The meticulous craftsmanship, exceeded only by the designer's vision for a cool, contemporary feel in this modern home. You'll love having friends and family over for dinner in your cheery, sun-filled dining room while you create the perfect meal in the brand new kitchen with state-of-the-art, stainless steel, appliances and solid surface countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Erie Avenue have any available units?
7510 Erie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
Is 7510 Erie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Erie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Erie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Erie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue offer parking?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue have a pool?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Erie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7510 Erie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
