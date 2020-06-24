486 Summerfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool media room

For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at (612) 968-1609 or adriak@reiprop.com.



Absolutely STUNNING 3,442 sq. ft. home, recently remodeled!! Updated look with white enameled trim, doors, windows, and kitchen cabinets. Carpeting on the 1st & 2nd floors was replaced a year ago. An ebony stained built-in in the family room has room for a TV along with a beautiful natural stone surround on the cozy fireplace. Flooring in kitchen/entry/lower bath and upstairs master bathroom was updated and accent lighting added for a beautiful touch! Bathrooms on main and upper level have also had a recent makeover - gorgeous, clean, and a bright look with crystal lights. Also added were the tub/shower tile, countertops and sparkling faucets! Lots of windows and natural lighting in this home. Admire the quartz countertops in the kitchen and upgraded stainless steel appliances. There is an immense deck, basement finished with stamped concrete walkout patio, plus stone fireplace in media room. Go take a swim in the association's gated pool, walk the trails, play basketball or take the kids to the playground! Close to SouthWest Transit Station, restaurants, and amenities.

See more property management homes for rent in the Twin Cities Minnesota at http://www.reipropertymanagement.com