Chanhassen, MN
486 Summerfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

486 Summerfield Dr

486 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

486 Summerfield Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
media room
For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at (612) 968-1609 or adriak@reiprop.com.

Absolutely STUNNING 3,442 sq. ft. home, recently remodeled!! Updated look with white enameled trim, doors, windows, and kitchen cabinets. Carpeting on the 1st & 2nd floors was replaced a year ago. An ebony stained built-in in the family room has room for a TV along with a beautiful natural stone surround on the cozy fireplace. Flooring in kitchen/entry/lower bath and upstairs master bathroom was updated and accent lighting added for a beautiful touch! Bathrooms on main and upper level have also had a recent makeover - gorgeous, clean, and a bright look with crystal lights. Also added were the tub/shower tile, countertops and sparkling faucets! Lots of windows and natural lighting in this home. Admire the quartz countertops in the kitchen and upgraded stainless steel appliances. There is an immense deck, basement finished with stamped concrete walkout patio, plus stone fireplace in media room. Go take a swim in the association's gated pool, walk the trails, play basketball or take the kids to the playground! Close to SouthWest Transit Station, restaurants, and amenities.
See more property management homes for rent in the Twin Cities Minnesota at http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Summerfield Dr have any available units?
486 Summerfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 486 Summerfield Dr have?
Some of 486 Summerfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Summerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
486 Summerfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Summerfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 486 Summerfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr offer parking?
No, 486 Summerfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 Summerfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 486 Summerfield Dr has a pool.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 486 Summerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Summerfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Summerfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 486 Summerfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
