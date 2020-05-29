All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 PM

401 Del Rio Drive

401 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

401 Del Rio Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great rambler is very spacious and has a spectacular backyard. Walk up to the house to a cute front porch and access to both the garage and the front door. The entry way has two closets and opens to a galley kitchen with tons of cabinet space and then to the dining area. The living room has a fireplace, new carpeting, an enormous picture window and also access to a screen porch both of which have views to the great wooded back yard. Also on the main floor are three bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and a 3/4 bath with an oversized shower, and also a bonus room with a large storage area that could be an office or perhaps a workshop. The family room has a second fireplace and an access door to the back yard. A large laundry room completes the lower floor with a bank of cabinets, a countertop area and a second refrigerator. The home has a two car attached garage. All utilities paid by tenants. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Del Rio Drive have any available units?
401 Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 401 Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 401 Del Rio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Del Rio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Del Rio Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 401 Del Rio Drive has a pool.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Del Rio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Del Rio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Del Rio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

