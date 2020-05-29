401 Del Rio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available immediately. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great rambler is very spacious and has a spectacular backyard. Walk up to the house to a cute front porch and access to both the garage and the front door. The entry way has two closets and opens to a galley kitchen with tons of cabinet space and then to the dining area. The living room has a fireplace, new carpeting, an enormous picture window and also access to a screen porch both of which have views to the great wooded back yard. Also on the main floor are three bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and a 3/4 bath with an oversized shower, and also a bonus room with a large storage area that could be an office or perhaps a workshop. The family room has a second fireplace and an access door to the back yard. A large laundry room completes the lower floor with a bank of cabinets, a countertop area and a second refrigerator. The home has a two car attached garage. All utilities paid by tenants. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.