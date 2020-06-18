205 Lakeview Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool sauna

Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and large center island! The open floor plan gives way to the eat-in dining area as well as the formal dining room. The family room shows a grand fireplace that creates a cozy space on the main floor of this home. A private office is located just off the family room and entryway as well-- giving you quiet space to do your work. The master bedroom plus three other bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom and master bathroom give you privacy and a space to relax. The open basement includes one more bedroom and bathroom. The basement gives you additional space to entertain, have a man cave, or let the kids create a play space! The possibilities are endless!