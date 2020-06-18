All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 205 Lakeview Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
205 Lakeview Road East
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

205 Lakeview Road East

205 Lakeview Road East · (763) 479-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and large center island! The open floor plan gives way to the eat-in dining area as well as the formal dining room. The family room shows a grand fireplace that creates a cozy space on the main floor of this home. A private office is located just off the family room and entryway as well-- giving you quiet space to do your work. The master bedroom plus three other bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom and master bathroom give you privacy and a space to relax. The open basement includes one more bedroom and bathroom. The basement gives you additional space to entertain, have a man cave, or let the kids create a play space! The possibilities are endless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Lakeview Road East have any available units?
205 Lakeview Road East has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Lakeview Road East have?
Some of 205 Lakeview Road East's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Lakeview Road East currently offering any rent specials?
205 Lakeview Road East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Lakeview Road East pet-friendly?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East offer parking?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East does not offer parking.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East have a pool?
Yes, 205 Lakeview Road East has a pool.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East have accessible units?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Lakeview Road East have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Lakeview Road East does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Lakeview Road East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity